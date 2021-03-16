Raiders keep Daniel Carlson with $3.4 million second-round tender

Getty Images

The Raiders will keep kicker Daniel Carlson.

Carlson has been given a second-round tender, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That means any team signing him would have to give the Raiders a second-round draft pick, and that’s not going to happen. So Carlson will remain in Las Vegas.

It also means Carlson has the option of signing a one-year, $3.384 million contract with the Raiders this year, or negotiating a long-term deal. Either way, he’ll be making good kicker money in 2021.

Last year Carlson had a solid season, making 33 of his 35 field goal attempts, but he’s been inconsistent in the past and it’s a surprise that the Raiders made such an aggressive move to keep him. But Jon Gruden must think he’s found a kicker he can rely on, and that such a kicker is worth significant money.