Ravens re-signing Tyus Bowser

The Ravens saw a couple of their edge defenders agree to deals with other teams as free agents on Monday, but they were able to hold onto one on Tuesday.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that Bowser has agreed to a four-year deal to remain in Baltimore. The deal is worth $22 million with another $5 million available in incentives and includes $12 million in guaranteed money.

Bowser was a 2017 second-round pick and he’s missed just one game during his four seasons at the professional level. He played a career-high 51 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season and recorded 34 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, three interceptions, and two sacks during the campaign.

He has 10.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits over the course of his career.

The Ravens have also re-signed Pernell McPhee while Jihad Ward joined Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in finding a new place to play.