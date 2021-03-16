Report: Andy Dalton agrees to one-year, $10 million deal with Bears

Posted by Charean Williams on March 16, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Word arrived Monday that the Bears were interested in Andy Dalton. They closed the deal today.

The former Cowboys and Bengals quarterback agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. He has a chance to earn another $3 million in incentives.

The deal is the same as the one Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly agreed to with the Washington Football Team last night.

Dalton will join Nick Foles in competition for the starting job in Chicago.

It reunites Dalton with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who was Dalton’s quarterbacks coach for one season and his offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Bengals.

Dalton started nine of the 11 games he played for Dallas last season, completing 64.9 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Dak Prescott was lost for the season in Week 5.

Dalton, 33, previously spent nine seasons in Cincinnati and earned three Pro Bowls.

36 responses to “Report: Andy Dalton agrees to one-year, $10 million deal with Bears

  1. I legit don’t even know how to react to this. Makes even less sense than anything I had even fathomed Chicago might do. Hoping there’s some second part to this that might explain it, but…

  5. This is horrible. I feel for Bears fans. They better hope the team has a great draft.

  7. Well, at least he will be able to pad his stats against the hapless packer defense twice a year.

  8. HAHAHAHA!!!

    Couldn’t be any more Bears than signing Andy Dalton.

    Well, hopefully when Pace and Nagy are gone after this season, they take Ted Phillips with them.

  9. So. Andy Dalton’s gonna take us to the promised land by beating Aaron Rodgers twice a year ?

  10. That’s the Bears answer to competing against Aaron Rogers, I like Andy and all and he carried us well enough but the Bears are a stud QB away from owning that division and Dalton is just another Cousins/Goff

  11. Dalton during the regular, Foles in the post. What could go wrong?

  13. LOL…now the press is going to tell us the Bears will be giving Seattle Dalton and a 1st rounder for Wilson. That’ll keep the Wilson rumors alive for another week of click bait.

  14. So, who are they cutting or trading? They are 20 million over the cap.

    All these teams need to be under the cap by 4pm tomorrow.

    Saints, Rams, Eagles and Bears in the worst shape with GB and the Giants not far behind.

  15. As a Bears fan I prefer this over giving away multiple draft picks to get Wilson or Watson. Pace is incompetent and should have been fired.

  17. Add to the list of Bears quarterbacks they have had during the Favre to Rodgers stretch.

  19. The genius GM Pace strikes again. He can’t pick a QB to save his behind. Lets look at some history: 1. Mitch Trubisky. 2. Mike Glennon. 3. Nick Foles. And that’s just starters. He kept Chase Daniel around for some reason as a backup that couldn’t play either. And George McMediocre endorses this guy as his GM. Credit Pace one thing though… he didn’t hamstring the next GM coming in 2022 by giving up the farm for a QB like Wilson….

  21. Hey, look on the good side — they could have signed Winston. He’s not very mobile, which could be an issue with the Bears’ O-line. I suspect there will just be a regular QB rotation — Foles comes back from injury to replace Dalton when he’s hurt, Dalton recovers and replaces Foles after he’s injured, and so on, and on, and on . . . . .

  22. Not my first pick, but an upgrade over my old backup in college.

    Regards,

    M. Williams

  24. Foles and Dalton are both good QBs, but if the Bears think they are anywhere close to the appropriate team to have these guys as QBs, they’re very wrong.

    Some QBs just aren’t very good, no matter what. Some are good in a way that can elevate even poor teams. Others have high ceilings that rely on having sound teams around them. I think Dalton and Foles are in the latter category.

    It’s nothing against either guy. I think they’re both underrated and underappreciated. But you can’t just stick them on any team and have it work. Foles gave one of the best SB performances I’ve ever seen from a QB, but he couldn’t get things started with the Rams or Bears.

    These are the QBs you sign once you have a sound roster, not when you’re in disarray.

    Though I can’t blame Dalton for getting out of Dallas. The way that team quit on him when he took that terrible hit – he showed a lot of class finishing the season knowing he was surrounded by guys who didn’t have his back.

  27. Dalton is a solid signing. Given a full off season he will be an upgrade over what they have. He is very efficient and will be fun to watch.

  28. Andy Dalton has EARNED the right to be a backup QB because it’s not a matter of weather a team is going to lose a starting QB during the season… It’s a matter of which team will it happen to. $10 million for a backup still blows my mind. I guess it’s the world we live in. Let’s face it. It is just an insurance policy you hope you never need to cash in because you want your starter to stay healthy and play well.

  29. Nice move, Bears. Anyone with a brain would chose the Red Rifle over Goff or cousins at less than half the price tag of either of them. The Rifle isn’t quite a top 5 league quarterback, but he’s Rodgers closest competition at the position in the division since Cutler.

  30. I believe the Bears were 20 million over the cap before they got Dalton.

    Going to have to do some juggling. Could they really have afforded anyone else????

  31. What a waste… That GM is an idiot… Dalton was absolutely horrible last year…Foles was even worse… Why wouldn’t you just keep Trubisky around if your plan was to go with these two hopeless fools…I would say that this is the last year Pace will be making roster decisions for the Bears

  32. Sad thing is he’s probably better than any other QB on the Bears’ and Vikings rosters combined.

  34. Well better him than Carson Wentz I guess. Pace and Nagy better have a lot more up their sleeve than that though if they want fans coming back to Soldier Field this fall.

  Dennis Allen's Outgoing Persona says:
    March 16, 2021 at 5:17 pm
    Dalton during the regular, Foles in the post. What could go wrong?
    ____

    Simply the fact that the Bears will not reach the post with Dalton.

