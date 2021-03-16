Report: Bears having trade discussions with other teams about Anthony Miller

Posted by Charean Williams on March 16, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
The Bears are having trade discussions with other teams about receiver Anthony Miller, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter adds that the slot receiver is “likely to be dealt.”

Miller is entering the final year of his rookie deal due to make $1.2 million with a $1.7 million cap number.

The Bears made Miller a second-round choice in 2018.

In his three seasons, Miller has played 47 games with 17 starts. He has made 134 catches for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His yards per catch dipped to 9.9 last season after he averaged 12.7 per reception in his first two seasons combined.

8 responses to “Report: Bears having trade discussions with other teams about Anthony Miller

  2. At the combine he ran the 40 in 4.38. If he’s available at a bargain, he could be a deep threat for the Rams.

  3. Miller dropped plenty of easy passes. Makes many tough ones. Just don’t hit him in stride.

  4. Another high-round draft pick the Bears are unloading at a deep discount. Talented, but wildly inconsistent and a real hot-head. Reward has not outweighed risk on this guy. Nice going (again), Ryan Pace. But at least the Bears are trying to cut their losses this time.

  5. I have watched a few bears games the last few years, Miller looks like a guy that can make some plays.

  6. If you want a kid that’s always going to do what he wants…run his own routes, get baited by receivers and subsequently penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. While, not catching passes and running his mouth all the time, Miller is the real deal.

  8. byaaah says:
    March 16, 2021 at 3:59 pm
    Expendable after seeing how good Darnell Mooney is going to be.
    ________________________________________________

    Packer fan here, but I agree, he is really good. The Bears WR corp overall, is very underrated. Been thinking that for a while. The annual QB situation sets them back, basically. Never seems to end.

