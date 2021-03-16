Report: Bears made “aggressive pursuit” of Russell Wilson, told no trade at this time

Getty Images

The Bears have agreed to a contract with Andy Dalton, but that was not the only quarterback possibility they explored recently.

Chicago was one of the four teams that Russell Wilson‘s agent said the quarterback would agree to be traded to this offseason and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears engaged in a “very aggressive pursuit” of a deal. That pursuit ended with Seattle telling them that they would not be trading Wilson at this time.

That wording suggests there may be a time when the Seahawks are willing to make a trade involving Wilson. That could come after free agency and the draft have played out if Wilson remains dissatisfied with how the Seahawks are putting the team together.

If that’s the case and the Bears remain one of the teams that he’d agree to join, it’s hard to imagine the presence of Dalton and Nick Foles changing the Bears’ mind about making a run but all of that is speculation until the Seahawks take a different stance.