Report: Bills trading Lee Smith to Falcons

The Bills may or may not acquire Zach Ertz, whom the Eagles have given permission to seek a trade, but Buffalo now has an opening in its tight ends room.

The Bills are trading Lee Smith to the Falcons for a 2022 late-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It saves the Bills $2.25 million against their salary cap.

Smith, 33, had mulled retirement.

Used primarily as a blocking tight end, Smith caught only four passes for 35 yards last season though two of those were touchdowns.

In his 10-year career, Smith has 64 receptions for 458 yards and 10 touchdowns.