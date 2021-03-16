Report: Buccaneers one of the teams interested in James White

The Patriots have been the story of the free agency negotiating period, with the club making several splash moves.

But one of New England’s own free agents could be on the move to play with a familiar face.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, James White has several teams after him — including the Buccaneers.

White was one of the key figures in the Patriots comeback victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, recording 139 yards from scrimmage and scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Quarterback Tom Brady was named MVP for that game, but said White deserved the truck that came with the award.

Now Brady and White could be teammates again, as Brady looks to win his eighth Super Bowl in 2021.

In seven seasons with the Patriots, White has 3,184 yards rushing and 25 rushing touchdowns, along with 309 receptions for 1,240 yards with 10 TDs. He recorded 496 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 2020.

  1. If James doesn’t come back to the Patriots, I hope he goes to Tampa Bay to reunite with Brady or goes to Miami to go play for Brian Flores. He’ll be in Florida, which makes him close to his mom after his dad died in a car crash last year.

  2. Hate to see him go- great teammate and player , never complains, wish him well either way like 516 said, itd be good for him to be close to his moms, sure she needs him now more than ever

  3. James White might be the most underrated pass catcher in the league. With the Patriots run-heavy offense last year (and looking to lean even more that way this season) White’s opportunities were far less often. He used to flourish on short passes to the flat on 3rd downs, but with Cam at QB that’s just not part of the game plan. As a 25+ year Patriots fan I put White up there with Troy Brown and Kevin Faulk when it comes to just the ability to make clutch plays when they matter.

    White would be smart to sign elsewhere at this point, and it just makes sense to reunite with a guy like Brady who truly appreciated him and has the timing down with him on those passes on third and short. Best of luck James no matter where you land.

