Report: Dolphins making a push on David Andrews

The Dolphins signed a center away from the Patriots last offseason and they are reportedly pushing for a repeat this year.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that the Dolphins are making a push to sign David Andrews as a free agent. They signed Ted Karras to a one-year deal last year.

Andrews returned to action in 2020 after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs. Andrews started all 12 games that he played for New England last season and said in February that he’d love to stay with the team while leaving the door open to a change of address.

The Patriots are reportedly still in on Andrews as well. Karras replaced Andrews in 2019, which could make him a candidate to return to New England if Andrews becomes the latest New England product to join Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in Miami.