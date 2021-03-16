Report: Germain Ifedi agrees to one-year, $5 million deal with Bears

Getty Images

The Bears have a new quarterback, and they assured their right guard returns to block for their new quarterback.

The team has agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with Germain Ifedi, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The contract includes a $4.25 million base salary.

The deal for Ifedi came only hours after the Bears agreed to terms with Andy Dalton.

Ifedi, 26, started all 16 games for the Bears last season.

The Seahawks made Ifedi the 31st overall choice in 2016, and he spent four seasons in Seattle. He missed only four starts in four seasons, seeing action mostly at right tackle but also playing some at right guard.