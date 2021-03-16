Report: Jacoby Brissett agrees to one-year deal with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins lost quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to the Washington Football Team on Monday. They replaced their insurance policy Tuesday.

Miami reached agreement on a one-year deal with quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fitzpatrick started only one game after being benched for first-round draft choice Tua Tagovailoa in Week 8. But he relieved Tagovailoa in two other games, and the jury remains out on Tagovailoa.

Brissett, 28, is 10 years younger than Fitzpatrick, and while he has started 114 fewer games, Brissett does have plenty of experience.

He has played 49 games with 32 starts and has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 6,459 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has run for 159 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Brissett was the Colts’ primary starting in 2019 after Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired, but Indianapolis signed Philip Rivers last offseason and Brissett saw action on only 47 snaps in 2020.