Report: Leonard Fournette weighing offers from Buccaneers, Seahawks

The Buccaneers are keeping most of the pieces in place from last season’s championship team, but it remains to be seen whether running back Leonard Fournette will stay in Tampa Bay.

Fournette is weighing his options with an offer from the Buccaneers and also an offer from the Seahawks, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Fournete didn’t have a huge impact during the regular season, with 97 carries for 367 yards and 36 catches for 233 yards. But in the playoffs he was a key piece of the offense, totaling 300 rushing yards and 148 receiving yards in the Bucs’ four postseason games.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has indicated he wants to focus more on running the ball, and bringing in another running back would be on brand for Carroll, even if it wouldn’t necessarily do anything to convince Russell Wilson that Seattle is building its offense around him the right way.