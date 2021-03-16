Report: Leonard Williams agrees to three-year, $63 million deal with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants used the franchise tag on Leonard Williams as a placeholder for a long-term deal. A week later, the sides have a deal.

The defensive lineman has agreed to a three-year, $63 million with the Giants that includes $45 million fully guaranteed, NFL Media reports. Williams will get a $22.5 million signing bonus, and his cap number drops from over $19 million to about $11 million.

The Giants traded for Williams in the middle of the 2019 season, sending a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Jets. Williams had his best season in 2020, recording 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 30 quarterback hits.

He played last year under the one-year tag of $16.126 million.

In 95 career games, Williams has 29 sacks, 48 tackles for loss and 131 quarterback hits. He was the sixth overall pick by the Jets in the 2015 draft.