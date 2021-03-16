Report: Patriots have been in contact with Leonard Fournette, Chris Carson

Getty Images

The Patriots have agreed to deals with free agents at several positions, but they haven’t brought in a new running back at this point.

They are reportedly in the market for one, however. Michael Giardi of NFL Media reports that the team has expressed “strong interest” in Leonard Fournette and that they’ve also been in contact with Chris Carson.

Fournette played with longtime Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa last season while Carson spent the last four seasons in Seattle. Another report on Tuesday indicated the Seahawks have made an offer for Fournette’s services.

The Buccaneers are reportedly trying to hold onto Fournette and they’ve also been linked to James White, which brings things full circle since White has spent his entire career with the Patriots.