Report: Rams restructure contracts of Jalen Ramsey, Robert Woods for cap space

Getty Images

The Rams had a lot of work to do to get under the salary cap, and General Manager Les Snead said the goal was to do it through restructuring contracts rather than cutting players.

After agreeing to terms with edge rusher Leonard Floyd on a four-year, $64 million deal on Monday, the Rams have gotten that process going. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the club has created about $12 million of cap space by restructuring cornerback Jalen Ramsey‘s contract and about $8 million with restructuring wide receiver Robert Woods‘ contract.

According to Rapoport, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp are also on the list for Los Angeles to create cap space through converting their base salaries into a signing bonus to spread the hit over multiple years.

The Rams could also restructure quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s contract once the trade sending him to L.A. becomes official on Wednesday.