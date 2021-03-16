Report: Sidney Jones is expected to re-sign with Jaguars

Getty Images

Cornerback Sidney Jones appears set to return to the Jaguars for the 2021 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones is expected to re-sign with the team. Assuming that’s the case, he’d join Tre Herndon as cornerbacks who opted for new deals with the team this offseason.

Jones signed to the Jaguars practice squad after being waived by the Eagles last September and wound up playing nine games for Jacksonville. He started six of them and ended the year with 26 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Jones was a 2017 second-round pick by the Eagles, but only played 22 games over three years with the team.