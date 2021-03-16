Report: Terrance Mitchell agrees to two-year deal with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans are remaking their roster under new General Manager Nick Caserio and new coach David Culley. One of the busiest teams in free agency, the Texans have agreed to terms with another player.

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell will sign a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with Houston, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Mitchell, 28, started all 16 games for the Browns last season. It’s the first time in his seven seasons that Mitchell has started every game.

He made 65 tackles, three forced fumbles and 13 pass breakups in 2020.

Mitchell also has played for the Bears, Chiefs and Cowboys.

The Texans are moving fast and furious. They traded for offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and edge rusher Shaq Lawson. They have agreed to terms with running back Mark Ingram, linebacker Christian Kirksey, center Justin Britt, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, defensive end Derek Rivers, receiver Chris Moore, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, defensive lineman Vincent Taylor, linebacker Joe Thomas, guard Justin McCray, safety Terrence Brooks, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and special teams player Tremon Smith.