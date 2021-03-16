Report: Terron Armstead restructuring his contract

Getty Images

The Saints are doing the same thing with Terron Armstead‘s contract that they did with Taysom Hill‘s and others.

Armstead will get a restructured deal to lower his cap number this season, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports. The team is expected to add some automatically voiding years to the back end.

The offensive lineman currently counts $16.25 million against the cap in the final year of his deal.

The restructure “should help the team get close” to the salary cap finish line, Triplett adds.

The Saints cut some players, most notably Kwon Alexander and Emmanuel Sanders, and restructured the contracts of others, including Cam Jordan and Demario Davis, to get within sight of the $182.5 million salary cap.

The Saints made Armstead a third-round choice in 2013, and he has started 85 games in eight seasons. He has made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons.