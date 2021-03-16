Report: Vikings have “an offer on the table” for Mackensie Alexander

Getty Images

The Vikings have “an offer on the table” for cornerback Mackensie Alexander to return, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

Alexander, 27, left for Cincinnati a year ago, signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bengals.

Now, Alexander is a free agent again.

The Vikings made Alexander a second-round choice in 2016, and he spent four seasons in Minnesota.

He appeared in 55 games and started 10 with the Vikings, recording 103 tackles, two interceptions, 21 pass breakups and 4.5 sacks.

Last season in Cincinnati, Alexander made 10 starts and appeared in three others. He totaled 47 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups.