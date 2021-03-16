Reports: Emmanuel Sanders appears headed to Buffalo

Getty Images

The Saints announced the release of Emmanuel Sanders, who is a salary-cap casualty, but the receiver didn’t show up on Tuesday’s transactions report.

Sanders, though, already appears to know where he will play next.

Dan Fetes of 13 WHAM reports the Bills are “set to sign” the receiver, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Media following to confirm the Bills “are in serious talks” with Sanders and “it appears headed toward a deal in Buffalo.”

The Bills have Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, among others, in their receivers room. They did release John Brown, but the addition of Sanders will give Josh Allen one of the best groups of wideouts in the NFL.

Sanders, who turns 34 on Wednesday, played 14 games for the Saints in 2020 and finished with 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns.