Russell Wilson’s options evaporate (unless he has others)

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT
Cowboys? Nope. Saints? Nope. Bears? Nope.

Of the four potential destinations identified by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s agent nearly three weeks ago, only one remains potentially viable: the Raiders. The other three teams are by all appearances out.

So it’s the Raiders or no one — unless there are other teams for which Wilson would play, and unless those teams have the capital to get Seattle to say something other than, “Go away.”

It would have to be a team that, presumably, can deliver the kind of draft capital that would allow the Seahawks to land a quarterback, if the Seahawks view one of more of the top prospects as viable options.

Under Pete Carroll and John Schneider, the Seahawks have drafted two quarterbacks: Wilson and Alex McGough. The franchise hasn’t used a first-round pick on a quarterback since Rick Mirer in 1993, two years after using a first-round pick on quarterback Dan McGwire. Those are the only two first-round quarterbacks in franchise history.

If, as seems likely, Wilson stays, that won’t automatically solve the issues between player and team. Wilson wants the offense to run through him. Unless the Seahawks decide to give Wilson what he wants, it could be a potentially awkward and dysfunctional season for Seattle.

20 responses to “Russell Wilson’s options evaporate (unless he has others)

  1. Its weird that there is just utter silence out of both Wilson and the organization right now. Carroll will drive this great 10 year run right off a cliff with his outdated horrible in game coaching without Russ.

  2. Most teams aren’t interested in a player that wants to make personnel decisions.

  4. Andy Dalton is not the Bears starter, he’s insurance. Same for Winston in NoLa, he’s a contingency plan. The Raiders are less likely than those two IMHO. 3 out of 4 options are still open though…

  5. It was all a cry for attention anyways. So many of these high profile players have such fragile egos. Just can’t help being crabby seeing the Goff’s and the Stafford’s in the headlines instead of themselves.

  8. jackedupboonie says:
    March 16, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    jackedupboonie says:

March 16, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    ——————————

    The right QB can make or breach a head coach. We all see now that Belichick is much more of a mortal man without Tom Brady. He has a losing record when Brady is not starting.

  9. Why are the Bears out? Because they picked up Dalton for one year for $10mil? I don’t think that stops them from going after Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, or Andrew Luck.. does it?

  10. patriots123456 says:
    March 16, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    patriots123456 says:

March 16, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Most teams would have the common sense to get an NFL caliber offensive line to surround a QB when they get one that good. Most teams.

  11. I would not want to be Russ stepping into that locker room after throwing everybody under the bus.

  12. Wilson may have backed himself into a corner. Now the only one of his wish-for teams left is the Raiders and I don’t think Wilson is enough of an upgrade from Carr, who is generally under rated, for them to spend enough draft picks and players to make the deal.

  13. Not much demand for $35 million QBs who are at their best when they’re handing the ball off.

  16. I don’t know nearly as much as you, but I believe when a top 5 NFL QB is possibly available nothing is off the table. I don’t care who signs where.

  17. “Wilson wants the offense to run through him. ” Wilson has never said this. He said he is frustrated getting hit and he takes part of that blame as well. That is what he said.

  19. The more I’ve seen of him over the years, the less I like him. He is a big talent, but he believes all the good things written about him. Besides, Seattle is such a fan boy town that he is never criticized there.

  20. 2020vision says:
    March 16, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    Most teams would have the common sense to get an NFL caliber offensive line to surround a QB when they get one that good. Most teams.

    ===============

    There is no line in the league that can protect a QB when they don’t know where he will be or how long they will need to block for him.

    “Give me the ball and I’ll figure something out” just isn’t something you can build a team on.

