Saints agree to trade Malcom Brown to Jaguars

A report last week indicated that the Saints were planning to release defensive tackle Malcom Brown after attempts to trade him didn’t come to fruition, but nothing became official and the Saints were able to get something in return for Brown after all.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are trading Brown to the Jaguars. There is no word on the compensation headed back to New Orleans or if the Saints are also sending a draft pick to Jacksonville to facilitate the move.

Brown started 29 regular season games and three playoff games for the Saints over the last two seasons. He had 61 tackles, three sacks, and a fumble recovery in those outings.

He was set to make $4.6 million in the final year of his deal, but Rapoport reports Brown signed a new two-year deal worth $11 million with $8 million guaranteed as part of the trade.

The Jaguars have also agreed to deals with free agent defensive linemen Tyson Alualu, Roy Robertson-Harris, and Jihad Ward, and they’ve re-signed defensive end Dawuane Smoot after head coach Urban Meyer said he wanted to build around the defensive line.