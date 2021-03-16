Saints to sign Alex Armah

Getty Images

Free agent fullback Alex Armah is heading to a new team in the NFC South.

The former Panther has agreed to sign with the Saints, according to multiple reports. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Carolina selected Armah in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. He’s appeared in every game for the club since 2018, mainly as a heavy special teams contributor. But he has been on the field for sporadic offensive snaps, taking 21 career carries for 35 yards with three touchdowns. He’s also caught eight passes for 29 yards.