Sean Payton: I think we’re set at quarterback

Drew Brees did the expected on Sunday and announced his retirement from the NFL, which left the Saints to move forward by re-signing Jameis Winston to a one-year contract on Monday.

Winston joined the team in 2020 and served as a backup to Brees with Taysom Hill. Hill remains with the club and Payton was asked on The Dan Patrick Show Tuesday if the team is set at the position.

“I think we are. I think we are,” Payton said, via Amie Just of NOLA.com.

That would mean Hill or Winston will start in Week One. Hill started four games while Brees was sidelined by rib and lung injuries last season, but Payton said that no one has a leg up at this point.

“I’ve told both of them, ‘The two of you are gonna compete for this position,'” Payton said. “They understand it. They’ll come in. We’ve already had a chance to see both of them to some degree.”

The plan in New Orleans always seemed to be for the team to move forward with Hill and Winston as the successors to Brees. Now we will have a chance to see how that approach plays out for the Saints.