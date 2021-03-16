Shaquill Griffin agrees to deal with Jaguars

Getty Images

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin is leaving Seattle.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com reports that Griffin has agreed to a three-year deal with the Jaguars. The contract is worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million in guaranteed money.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Tuesday that the Seahawks were making a “hard push” to re-sign their 2017 third-round pick, but it would seem they couldn’t sway him from joining up with Urban Meyer in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have also re-signed cornerbacks Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones this month.

Griffin was No. 33 on PFT’s free agent list and No. 8 among available players. He had 63 tackles and three interceptions for the Seahawks last season.

A couple of other cornerbacks — William Jackson III and Troy Hill — ranked just ahead of Griffin on our list. We’ll see if Griffin’s agreement leads to other dominoes falling into place in the cornerback market.