Star Lotulelei plans to return after opting out in 2020

Getty Images

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not play in 2020, but he plans to get back on the field in 2021.

Matthew Fairburn of TheAthletic.com reports that Lotulelei is returning to action. He opted out of playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Lotulelei started every game for the Bills in 2018 and 2019 and has three years left on the contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. His guaranteed $4.5 million salary from last year tolled to this season and he has a cap hit of $7.6 million. Cutting Lotulelei would offer no cap relief now and making him a post-June 1 cut would only clear $500,000.

Lotulelei had 19 tackles, two sacks, and an interception for Buffalo in 2019.