Texans adding former Browns defensive tackle Vincent Taylor

Getty Images

The Houston Texans are signing former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Vincent Taylor to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The deal is worth $2 million with $850,000 guaranteed.

Taylor appeared in 15 games with just one start for the Browns last year but was a consistent rotational piece along the defensive front. He recorded 12 tackles with a quarterback hit and fumble recovery.

A former sixth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2017, Taylor was claimed off waivers from the Buffalo Bills last September.

Taylor is the 10th agreement reached for the Texans already along with wide receiver Andre Roberts, linebackers Joe Thomas, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Kevin Pierre-Louis, defensive tackle Maliek Colins, defensive backs Terrence Brooks and Tremon Smith, and offensive lineman Justin McCray.