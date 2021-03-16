Texans agree to terms with Derek Rivers

Getty Images

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has struck a deal with another former Patriot defender in free agency.

Agent Michael Perrett announced that his client Derek Rivers has agreed to a contract with the Texans. Caserio was in a top personnel job with the Patriots when the defensive end was drafted by New England in the third round of the 2017 draft

Rivers did not play as a rookie and appeared in six games during the 2018 season. He spent 2019 on injured reserve and appeared in eight games last season before being cut. Rivers caught on with the Rams for five regular season games and two playoff contests.

Safety Terrence Brooks played in New England with Rivers the last two years and agreed to a deal with Houston on Monday.