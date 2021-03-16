Texans agree to terms with Tyrod Taylor on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Texans continue to insist they won’t trade Deshaun Watson. But if that changes, they’ll have a quarterback with significant starting experience.

According to multiple reports, Houston has agreed to terms with quarterback Tyrod Taylor on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million. In signing with the Texans, Taylor reunites with passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, who was the Chargers’ QBs coach in 2020.

Taylor began last season as the Chargers’ starter before a pregame painkilling injection punctured his lung before the Week 2 matchup against the Chiefs. Justin Herbert took over as Los Angeles’ starter and held the job for the rest of the season, winning AP offensive rookie of the year.

Taylor is entering his 11th pro season, having started his career as a Ravens sixth-round pick back in 2011. He’s started 47 career games — 43 for Buffalo, three for Cleveland, and one for Los Angeles — in his career.

Overall, Taylor has passed for 9,770 yards with 54 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, and rushed for 1,850 yards with 16 touchdowns.