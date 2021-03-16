Texans tender P.J. Hall at original round level

Getty Images

The Texans spent much of Monday making agreements with free agents from other teams, but they found some time to work on the return of one of their restricted free agents as well.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that they have tendered defensive tackle P.J. Hall. It’s an original round tender, which means he’ll make $2.133 million if he plays out the season under its terms.

Hall was originally a second-round pick by the Raiders, so any attempt to sign him away would cost another team a second-round pick if the Texans opted not to match the offer.

Hall was traded to the Vikings last August, but wound up being waived when he failed his physical in Minnesota. He signed with the Texans later that month. He had 34 tackles and a sack in 10 games before going down with a torn pectoral.