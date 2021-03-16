Texans waive Andrew Brown, Damion Ratley

Getty Images

The Texans have been busy reaching agreements with free agents over the last two days and they opened some space on their roster for new arrivals on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived four players. Moves involving linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver J'Mon Moore were previously reported and the team is also parting ways with defensive lineman Andrew Brown and wideout Damion Ratley.

Brown signed with the team last November and had one tackle in three games. Brown also played four games for the Bengals last year and 14 games during the 2019 season.

Ratley caught four passes for 63 yards in five games for the Giants last year. He ended the year on Houston’s practice squad.