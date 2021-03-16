Titans release Dennis Kelly, Adoree Jackson

Getty Images

The Titans are releasing cornerback Adoree' Jackson and tackle Dennis Kelly, the team announced.

Jackson, a first-round pick of the Titans in 2017, played 46 games for the Titans the past four seasons. He made 41 starts.

Jackson played only three games for the Titans in 2020 because of a knee injury.

Kelly, acquired in a trade with the Eagles in 2016, appeared in 74 games for the Titans the past five seasons. He started all 16 games at right tackle in 2020.

The Titans reached agreement with offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million on Monday, presumably to take over the right tackle job.