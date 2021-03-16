Vikings release Shamar Stephen

Getty Images

The Vikings have freed up some more cap room by saying farewell to a veteran defensive lineman.

The team announced that defensive tackle Shamar Stephen has been released on Tuesday. The move will clear $3.75 million in cap space with over $1.333 million in dead money left behind.

Stephen’s departure comes a day after the Vikings agreed to a deal with Dalvin Tomlinson.

Stephen opened his career by spending four years with the Vikings and returned to Minnesota in 2019 after spending one season with the Seahawks. He appeared in 31 games during his second stint with the team and had 45 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The Vikings also have Jaleel Johnson set for free agency, so Stephen may not be the only veteran moving on this offseason.