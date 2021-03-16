Visits, physicals are permitted in 2021 free agency

Getty Images

The pandemic isn’t over, but the NFL will be taking a much different approach to free agency in 2021.

Last year, visits weren’t allowed. Physicals couldn’t happen, at least not easily. This year, players will be able to travel to team facilities from the official launch of free agency.

According to the NFL, clubs will be permitted to bring free agent players to the club city in order to conduct a tryout, a physical examination, and/or to sign an NFL player contract.

Free-agent players must pass a Mesa rapid PCR COVID-19 test prior to entering the club facility, and all club personnel that will interact with such free agent must be in compliance with the offseason testing cadence.

This will make it possible for players who have yet to agree to terms to visit facilities, and for players to take and pass a physical before signing their contracts.