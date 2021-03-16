What does Houston’s deal with Tyrod Taylor mean for Deshaun Watson?

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 16, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Aside from one minor lapse from head coach David Culley, the Texans have not wavered in their stance that quarterback Deshaun Watson is not available for a trade.

But when Culley used the two magic words — “right now” — to describe Watson’s status with Houston last week, it signaled the team might realize trading Watson is in the organization’s best interest.

In agreeing to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor to an incentive-laden deal worth up to a reported $12.5 million, the Texans have crafted an insurance policy for the game’s most important position. If Houston were to trade Watson, they would at least have Taylor as a signal-caller with 47 games of starting experience. Plus, Taylor worked with Houston’s quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton with the Chargers last year, so there’s familiarity with the team’s staff.

But as Peter King pointed out on Tuesday’s episode of PFT PM, the Texans bringing in Taylor  could also be a message of, “Go ahead and sit,” to Watson.

Watson would incur hefty financial penalties if he were to sit out the 2021 season instead of playing for Houston. But he and the Texans are clearly at an impasse. If Jalen Ramsey — who shares an agent with Watson — is to be believed, the quarterback is “extremely serious” about not suiting up for the Texans again.

By signing Taylor, the Texans could be signaling they’re willing to part with Watson for the right price. Or they just might be further digging in their heels in their stance that Watson will be their quarterback or he won’t play — whether he likes it or not.

17 responses to “What does Houston’s deal with Tyrod Taylor mean for Deshaun Watson?

  1. The Texans almost certainly aren’t contending this coming season, and now they have a legit starting QB besides Watson. That “go ahead and sit” message is suddenly looking very plausible.

    Seems to me the time to hold out is when you’re wanting a new contract or to be let go after completing one, not right after you sign an enormous new contract.

  2. It means he has a backup qb to take the snaps when he doesnt show up for camp…

  3. by signing Taylor, the Texans are calling Watson’s bluff at sitting out the season

  4. NE has never put a lot of value in first round picks so it’s plausible they were gearing up for a move on Watson with the signings this week. Worst case is Cam Newton managing an improved offense while grooming his successor.

  7. After giving away their best players, Houston couldn’t win, even with Watson. Do they really think that they will do berter with Tyrod Taylor?

    Watson must be laughing. He will, of course, lose a bucket of money if he holds out, but Houston will be in the toilet……and if they wait too long, they won’t get as much for Watson.

    Houston is making a HUGE mistake. THey could trade Watson for 2-3 first round picks, at a minimum. They could get a good quarterback on a rookie salary, allowing them to rebuild the rest of the team.

  9. Stidham has received a lot of silence these days. I thought he had a lot of potential plus he has not been traded or released.

  10. If they are “digging in their heels” by threatening to start Tyrod Taylor, allowing Watson to sit out the season then losing him with no compensation, they are even dumber than they’ve displayed to this point. This kid still has most of the dough from his initial contract. And, we’ve already seen players of less talent and fewer means successfully sit out a season. Anyone who thinks teams wouldn’t be falling all over themselves and offering the moon for Watson in 2022 is a fool.

  11. Tyrod Taylor at his best is a .500 QB… Nothing against Tyrod, but this was the worst QB signing they could have made unless he is a bridge for the QB they draft after trading Watson… I once thought that Washington was the worst franchise in the NFL but Houston is proving that they far and away the worst in the NFL.

  12. Watson had the best year of his career and managed to lift his team to what 4 wins ? I say let him sit .

  13. To compete with Cam for the starter, once BB uses his crony Texan GM to trade a 1st rounder, a 3rd and Cam for Watson.

  14. This is a lot about nothing. This is a backup QB that has a similar style to Watson. It’s like RG3 behind Lamar. It makes no sense to have a backup that is a completely different type of QB.

  16. the Texans bringing in Taylor could also be a message of, “Go ahead and sit,” to Watson

    I love it. I wonder if Watson has had a temper tantrum on social media yet. Something tells me he’ll sit out until it starts costing him money. Then he’ll change his mind. He can talk all he wants but he won’t miss out on a penny of that $156M. This could get very interesting.

