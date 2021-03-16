William Jackson signing with Washington

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is signing free agent cornerback William Jackson III.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Jackson has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed.

Washington lost cornerback Ronald Darby to Denver for three years and $30 million, so the team needed a starter opposite Kendall Fuller. Darby started all 16 games last season.

Jackson, 28, spent five seasons with the Bengals after they made him the 24th overall choice. He did not play his rookie season after tearing a pectoral muscle in training camp.

He missed only five of a possible 64 games the past four seasons.

Jackson leaves Cincinnati with 150 tackles, a sack, three interceptions and 41 pass breakups.