Zach Banner re-signing with Steelers

Getty Images

Zach Banner was about to become a free agent, but he won’t be going anywhere.

Banner announced on social media that he’s re-signing with the Steelers. Per NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, Banner’s deal is for two years and $9.5 million, with a $3.25 million signing bonus.

“I wanted to be the first to tell you guys that Pittsburgh is going to be my home,” Banner said in a video posted on Twitter. “Really, really excited and grateful for the opportunity.”

Banner bounced between a few teams before settling in Pittsburgh in 2018. He entered the 2020 season as the Steelers’ starting right tackle, but tore his ACL in Week 1 and missed the rest of the year.

In all, Banner’s appeared in 15 games with a pair of starts since the Colts selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.