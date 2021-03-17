49ers sign Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Daniel Helm to one-year deals

Getty Images

The 49ers announced one-year deals with cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun and tight end Daniel Helm on Wednesday.

Boddy-Calhoun appeared in one game in 2020 with San Francisco and spent time on the team’s practice squad before being waived on Dec. 14.

He originally entered the NFL by signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Jacksonville waived Boddy-Calhoun before the regular season started, and the Browns claimed him.

Throughout his five-year career with the Browns (2016-18), Colts (2019), Texans (2019) and 49ers (2020), Boddy-Calhoun has appeared in 47 games with 22 starts. He has totaled 141 tackles, 19 passes defensed, three interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Helm spent part of 2020 with the 49ers, appearing in the first five games of his NFL career last season.

Helm spent time with the Chiefs and Buccaneers before signing to San Francisco’s active roster on Sept. 30.

He originally entered the NFL after signing with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. The Chargers waived him early in training camp, and the 49ers claimed him.

The 49ers waived Helm before the start of 2019 but signed him to the practice squad and promoted him to the active roster Dec. 12 of that season.