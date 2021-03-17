Bears will move on from Eddy Pineiro

Getty Images

In a move that should surprise no one given the recent contract signed by kicker Cairo Santos to remain in Chicago as the kicker, the Bears will be moving on from kicker Eddy Pineiro.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bears will not extend a tender offer to Pineiro, making him a free agent.

Pineiro became the team’s kicker in 2019, following an extended audition process sparked by the postseason-ending double-doink from Cody Parkey. Pineiro entered 2020 as the primary kicker, but a groin injury resulted in his placement on injured reserve in September. He remained on IR all year.

In 2019, Pineiro made 23 of 28 field goals (with a long of 53 yards) and 27 of 29 extra points. He undoubtedly will have a market, given the struggles that plenty of teams have when it comes to finding consistent and reliable kickers.