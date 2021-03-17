Bengals signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Ogunjobi is leaving the Cleveland Browns to sign with their AFC North rival after spending the first four seasons of his career in Cleveland. Ogunjobi was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2017 and has appeared in 60 out of a possible 64 games with 47 total starts over that span.

Ogunjobi has racked up 14.5 sacks during his four years with the Browns, including consecutive seasons of 5.5 sacks in 2018 and 2019. Last season, Ogunjobi had 46 tackles with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games played for Cleveland.