Bills tender Ike Boettger

The Bills have tendered restricted free agent Ike Boettger, the team announced Wednesday.

The offensive lineman started a career-high seven games for Buffalo in 2020 while playing in 12. He started at left guard in all three of the Bills’ postseason games.

Boettger, 26, originally signed with the Bills in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa.

The Bills waived him out of the preseason, and the Chiefs claimed him. Boettger ended up returning to Buffalo later his rookie season.

He has provided quality depth for the Bills since 2018.

Boettger saw his first NFL action in Week 13 of the 2018 season, entering at right guard against the Dolphins. He appeared in three other games throughout the 2018 season and two in 2019.