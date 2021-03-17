Bucs keep another free agent, giving Ryan Succop a three-year deal

Getty Images

The Bucs are doing their best to keep the entire band together.

Kicker Ryan Succop is the latest to agree to return to Tampa. He will sign a three-year, $12 million deal with $6.25 million guaranteed, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Succop, 34, will see $8.25 million over the first two years.

He solved the Bucs’ longtime kicking woes in his first season in Tampa, making 28-of-30 field goals with a long of 50 yards and converting on 52-of-57 extra points.

The Bucs arguably have had the best offseason of any team, keeping many of their free agents for a chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

They used the franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin and re-signed tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David and edge rusher Shaq Barrett. Running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Antonio Brown are the last remaining big-name free agents from their Super Bowl roster.