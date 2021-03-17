Bucs to pay Shaq Barrett over $1.3 million to settle 2020 franchise tag grievance

Getty Images

Shaq Barrett agreed to a lucrative new contract with the Buccaneers this week and he’ll be getting another check from the team related to the franchise tag he played under last year.

Barrett was tagged as a linebacker and filed a grievance through the NFLPA because he thought he should be tagged as a defensive end. The difference between the two tags was nearly $2 million.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Barrett and the Bucs have reached a settlement to put the grievance to bed. The Bucs will pay him $1.372 million under the terms of that settlement.

Barrett agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $72 million to remain in Tampa.