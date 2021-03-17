Bucs re-sign Aaron Stinnie

Getty Images

Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie will avoid the restricted free agent process.

Stinnie was set to become a restricted free agent at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but the Buccaneers announced that they’ve re-signed Stinnie shortly before that deadline.

Stinnie played in six games during the regular season as a reserve, but started three games at right guard during the playoffs after Alex Cappa broke his foot. Stinnie played one game with the Titans after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and split the 2019 season between Tennessee and Tampa.

The move continues the trend of keeping the Buccaneers band together this offseason. Linebacker Lavonte David, edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, and tight end Rob Gronkowski have re-signed with the team while wide receiver Chris Godwin got the franchise tag.