Cardinals agree to sign A.J. Green

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green may wind up in Arizona.

The Cardinals have agreed to sign Green, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old Green was a seven-time Pro Bowler in his 10 seasons with the Bengals, but his production has declined recently. He didn’t play at all in 2019 and had just 47 catches for 523 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games last season.

The Cardinals, however, might be a better fit for Green, as the presence of DeAndre Hopkins would mean Green isn’t expected to be he No. 1 receiver. The Cardinals have already signed J.J. Watt, and now they’re adding another well-respected veteran on a team that seems to see itself as priming for a Super Bowl run this season.