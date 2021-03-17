Cardinals strike a deal with Matt Prater

Getty Images

The kicker of the longest field goal in NFL history is headed to Arizona.

Matt Prater has agreed to a two-year deal with the Cardinals. The team made the announcement on Wednesday evening.

Prater booted a 64-yard field goal while with the Broncos in the 2013 season. Prater set another record at the end of the 2020 season with the Lions when he made a field goal of at least 50 yards for the 59th time in his career.

Prater moved from Denver to Detroit during the 2014 season and kicked in 107 games for the Lions. He made 179-of-212 field goals and 231-of-241 extra points during his time with the NFC North squad.

Zane Gonzalez and Mike Nugent both saw time at kicker for Arizona in 2019, but will be moving on with Prater taking over the job.