Center David Andrews to explore offers outside the Patriots

Center David Andrews has elected to see what offers he can get in free agency outside of New England, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots offensive lineman has expressed a desire to remain with New England and worked through offers from the team before electing to more readily avail himself to offers from other teams interested in his services.

The Miami Dolphins and former Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores are expected to make a run at Andrews with him open to options across the league.

Andrews will be one of the most sought after centers available on the market. While Corey Linsley is off the board having reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders sudden release of Rodney Hudson puts another top tier center in the talent pool alongside Andrews.

Andrews returned to the Patriots in 2020 after missing the entirety of the 2019 season due to issues with blood clots. Andrews has played in 72 games with 69 career starts during his five seasons with the Patriots.