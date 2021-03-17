Chad Beebe returns to Vikings

Getty Images

When the Vikings decided not to give a restricted free agent tender to wide receiver Chad Beebe, they made clear they weren’t getting rid of him. Now it’s official that he’s back.

Beebe’s agent announced on Twitter that Beebe and the Vikings have come to terms on a new one-year contract.

To keep Beebe from hitting the open market, the Vikings would have had to offer him at least $2.133 million for the 2021 season. The Vikings didn’t want to pay that, but they came to an agreement on something less than that.

The son of former NFL player Don Beebe, Chad Beebe joined the Vikings as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and had his best season in 2020, catching 20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns.