Chiefs sign Kyle Long

Getty Images

Kyle Long is back, and he may be ready to help the Chiefs win another Super Bowl.

Long, the former Pro Bowl guard, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Although Long was out of football in 2020 after announcing his retirement, he indicated that he has stayed in great shape and is eager to play again.

The Chiefs, who might have won the Super Bowl with a better offensive line, have now added two veteran guards in Long and Joe Thuney. The identity of their starting tackles remains to be seen.