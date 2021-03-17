Cody Davis re-signs with Patriots

Getty Images

Safety Cody Davis is re-signing with the Patriots on a two-year deal.

Davis had his son, Kane Davis, announce his new deal in a video posted to social media.

Davis, 31, became a core special teams player in his first year in New England, playing one defensive snap and 256 on special teams.

He made nine tackles in 2020.

Davis signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He spent five years with the Rams before signing with Jacksonville, where he played two seasons.

Davis has played 110 games with five starts in his career, recording 92 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups.