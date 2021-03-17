Comparing, contrasting the Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick deals

Getty Images

As reported, new Bears quarterback Andy Dalton and new Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick signed one-year, $10 million deals. On closer inspection, there are differences between the deals.

Dalton’s deal pays a firm $10 million, in the form of a $7.5 million signing bonus and a $2.5 million non-guaranteed base salary. He can make up to $3 million in incentives, based on individual performance, playing time, and playoff victory incentives in 2021.

Fitzpatrick, in contrast, got $6 million to sign and a $3 million non-guaranteed salary. The extra $1 million comes from per-game roster bonuses. He can make another $2 million based on playing time, starts, win, playoff qualification, and individual performance incentives.

So Dalton will get $10 million no matter what; Fitzpatrick will get $10 million only if he’s on the active roster all season. The upside for Dalton is $13 million, and the upside for Fitzpatrick is $12 million.

The contracts mean both are penciled in as the starters. If either or both the Bears and Washington use a first-round pick on a quarterback, that could change.